Kampire FACT mix

FACT mix 718: Kampire

By , Jul 24 2019

Illustration by: Alex Solman

Uganda’s Kampire kickstarts the party with this global meltdown of bass-heavy dance pressure.

Kampire Bahana was working for Ugandan festival Nyege Nyege when the organization’s co-founder Derek Debru suggested she should DJ. Bahana was already a regular at Kampala’s parties and was obsessed with the music she was hearing at each event, so it made sense. “I couldn’t mix for shit,” she told DJ Mag last year, “but I put together my tracks and the audience responded so well I’ve been doing it ever since.”

Since then, Kampire has gone from strength to strength, performing regularly in Uganda and touring the world. At home, she’s been crucial in mobilizing local women and queer people to establish safer clubbing spaces in a country where that status can be controversial. Bahana has run events with Johannesburg’s legendary Pussy Party, an event specifically geared towards women, and was mentored by Femme Electronic’s DJ Rachael, a pivotal figure in the East African scene. Between them, they’ve helped shift the focus and led a progressive wave in Kampala that’s been crucial for a new, diverse cast of DJs and producers.

In the last couple of years, Kampire has achieved no shortage of international acclaim, performing at festivals across the world and touring incessantly, bringing her irresistible mix of underground African club music through Europe, Asia and the USA, picking up gems from the wider global dance continuum on the way.

Bahana’s FACT mix is a celebration of all the sounds she’s collected in the last few years, centering itself on East Africa with tracks from Singeli cornerstone Sisso and Hakuna Kulala’s Slikback, dipping into South African gqom and folding in tracks from further outside the base, like a remix from last week’s FACT mix selector, DJ Plead. Anyone interested in hearing the power and optimism coming from Africa right now should look no further.

Tracklist:

Godwonder & Daricaramelo – ‘Work it’
Superdoze – ‘Chaméléon’ (Hakuna kulala riddim)
Arma – ‘Mind Blown’ (Arma edit)
Mxshi Mo – ‘woza’
DJ Damiloy Daniel – ‘Trono’
Tommy Kid – ‘Psyqom’
Kensaye x Vitus Tribe ft Magugu – ‘Run like Flash’
Africa Express – ‘Nayena’
DJ Zinhle – ‘Pepe’
Mxshi Mo – ‘Orpan’
TDK Macassette – ‘Left, Right’
Andrito Tumba – ‘Nyama Solo’
Adi mix & DJ Picante – ‘Tradiçao’
Branko ft Dino Santiago – ‘tudo Certo’ (Noire remix)
Blackboy – ‘en form’
Adi mix & DJ Picante – ‘Fui mbora’
Snøw ft KOG – ‘Money finished’
DJ Plead – ‘السادات وفيفتى remix’
Jumping Back Slash – ‘Blunt blades’
Planet dust – ‘Kalua’
Loketo – ‘Extra ball’
Dred man-Gi ft Nell – ‘Nao ta se entender’
Slikback ft Swordman – ‘Cardi black’
Gan Gah – ‘Kasbah’
DJ nandhino da penha
Nuvens Pretas – ‘sombre’
Zido – ‘Beng’
Edwin – ‘Call my mother for me’
Lakoc – jojo – ‘Apiyo nyara’
Sisso – ‘biti no 7’

Read next: Nyege Nyege 2018 – The world’s best electronic music festival is in Uganda

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Juan Atkins, Badsista and Slikback announced for Nyege Nyege Festival 2019

Jul 16 2019

Juan Atkins and Slikback announced for Nyege Nyege Festival 2019
FACT mix 716: Sybil Jason

Jul 10 2019

FACT mix 716: Sybil Jason

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp