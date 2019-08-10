Ellen Allien FACT mix

FACT mix 721: Ellen Allien

By , Aug 10 2019

Illustration by: Alex Solman

Berlin mainstay Ellen Allien pieces together a sleepless mix of summer 2019 highlights.

DJ and producer Ellen Allien hardly needs an introduction here. An iconic DJ, label boss and producer, she has been releasing music since the mid-1990s, skating through genres without losing focus or passion. In 1999, Allien established BPitch Control, the legendary German imprint responsible for releasing early music from Modeselektor, Ben Klock and of course Allien herself.

This year however, Allien has experienced a creative rebirth, establishing brand new imprint UFO Inc. and revamping BPitch Control. Her latest album, Alientronic is a celebration of this new direction, exploring classic techno and acid while pushing relentlessly into new directions.

Allien’s FACT mix is a tribute to Berlin, and a selection of her highlights from the summer. The mix includes a handful of special edits, an upcoming remix from Alientronic and plenty more goodies for the heads.

Alientronic is out now on BPitch Control.

Tracklist:

Coming soon.

Tags:

