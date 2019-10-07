FACT Mixes I by I 07.10.19

FACT mix 731: Meemo Comma

Illustration by: Alex Solman

Objects Limited boss Meemo Comma melts dreamy ambience into eerie electronics on this woozy journey into the woods.

Brighton-based artist, curator and label boss Lara Rix-Martin is probably best known for her work at the helm of the esteemed Objects Ltd. imprint. Established in 2016, the label has served as an important platform for promoting and amplifying the work of women and non-binary producers working in experimental music.

One of the label’s first releases was from Rix-Martin herself, under the Lux E Tenebris moniker. This was her first solo release, after a slew of work as Heterotic alongside Planet Mu’s Mike Paradinas. She followed it up with 2017’s Ghost On The Stairs, a spooky collection of Lynchian ambience and homespun electronics released under the name Meemo Comma.

Now, Rix-Martin is following the album up with a brand new journey into the black lodge. Entitled Sleepmoss, it’s billed as a “romantic eulogy to autumn and winter” and will be released later this month on Objects Ltd.

Her FACT mix expands on the album’s themes, juxtaposing original material with cuts from Kaffe Matthews, Puce Mary, RUI HO and new age pioneer Joanna Brouk. It’s a dewy, quietly awe-inspiring blend for the space between dreams and nightmares.

Tracklist:

Imogen Holst – ‘In Heaven it is Always Autumn’ (Meemo Comma edit)
Forthcoming Kaffe Matthews preview
Meemo Comma – ‘Meadhead’
Macmillan – ‘Fac, ut Portem Christi Mortem’
Vaughn Williams – ‘The Lark Ascending’
Rui Ho – ‘Becoming is an Eventful Situation’
Jtamul – ‘Wing Flutters’
Meemo Comma – ‘Psithur’
Meemo Comma – ‘Fall of Eve’ (ft. Stafford Glover)
Puce Mary – ‘Coagulate’
Caterina Barbieri – ‘Fantas’
Meemo Comma – ‘Sleepmoss’ (Swan Meat edit)
Joanna Brouk – ‘Touching the Sky’
Meemo Comma – ‘Reaping’
Kara-Lis Coverdale – ‘X 4EWI’
Meemo Comma – ‘Night Rain’
Joanna Brouk – ‘Return to the Deep’

Read next: Dasha Rush on travelling inside the human brain for her new A/V piece Aurora Cerebralis

Tags:

Related Stories

More from FACT Mixes

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp