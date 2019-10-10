Listen to an exclusive playlist by The Bug for Le Guess Who? 2019

Featuring Earth, Slikback, Kali Malone and more.

Le Guess Who? Festival returns to Utrecht next month for another four days of experimental sounds in venues across the city, all curated by Jenny Hval, Moon Duo, Patrick Higgins, Fatoumata Diawara, Iris van Herpen & Salvador Breed and Kevin Martin, aka The Bug.

To get you in the mood for this year’s edition, Martin has made an exclusive playlist covering some of his picks, including Slikback, Rabih Beaini, Jah Shaka, Earth, Kali Malone, Drew McDowall, Flowdan and Godflesh.

“It’s an honour and privilege to curate Le Guess Who? for me,” Martin says. “To be able to cherry pick my personal inspirations, past, present and future for a festival that is hardcore in its commitment to quality and class is a dream come true.

“For me, many of the artists I have chosen have left indelible marks on my musical mind and physical impressions on my DNA. Fantastic to able to introduce new, vital blood alongside legends to an unsuspecting, highly varied audience.

“My curation is a tip of the cap to mavericks, obsessives, craftspersons and all those musicians/MCs and vocalists dedicated to the philosophy of non-compromise. Beautiful, ugly, loud and extremely quiet, but most importantly essential listening.”

Le Guess Who takes place from November 7 to 10. FACT will also be hosting a stage at the festival, with Mala, Vladimir Ivkovic and a Príncipe Discos takeover all featuring. Find tickets at the Le Guess Who? website.

Read next: Le Guess Who? 2018 – Fringe global sounds and community outreach in Utrecht