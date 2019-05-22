Le Guess Who? reveals first names for 2019 edition

Jenny Hval, The Bug, Moon Duo and Patrick Higgins have revealed their specially curated programs.

Utrecht festival Le Guess Who? has released the initial lineup for its 2019 edition.

The festival’s curators have announced their specially curated programs, with Jenny Hval hosting Lolina, Sarah Davachi and Félicia Atkinson; The Bug hosting King Midas Sound, Godflesh and Mala; and Moon Duo hosting Nivhek, Michele Mecure and Bbymutha.

Patrick Higgins will bring Battles’ Tyondai Braxton, pianist Conrad Tao, Vicky Chow and Miranda Cuckson to the festival. The curated programs of Fatoumata Diawara and Iris van Herpen & Salvador Breed will be announced at a later date.

The festival will also feature special performances from Ustad Sammi, the last living master of khayál, an ancient precursor to the Islamic devotional music of qawwali, avant-jazz vocalist Asha Puthli and Ayalew Mesfin, accompanied by the Debo Band.

Notable announcements for the general lineup include Deerhunter, Nídia, Prison Religion, The Raincoats and Visible Cloaks featuring Yoshio Ojima and Satsuki Shibano.

Le Guess Who? 2019 will take place from November 7 to November 10 at various venues across Utrecht. For more information, head over to the Le Guess Who? website.

