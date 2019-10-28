FACT Mixes I by I 28.10.19

FACT mix 744: Cormac

Illustration by: Alex Solman

Berlin-based DJ and producer Cormac rattles through house history with this slamming selection.

Northern Ireland-born DJ and producer Cormac began his musical journey as a teenager, collecting music in his home just outside of Belfast and dreaming of dancefloor transcendence. Eventually, he traded his all-too-quiet rural life for London in the early ’00s and was soon a regular at Trash, Nag Nag Nag and Bugged Out.

Later, Cormac became a resident and booker at London’s legendary WetYourSelf! parties, cutting his teeth for a career that would see him go on to become a regular fixture at Panorama Bar in Berlin.

Cormac is also a producer, with an independent release ‘Hypnotise’ on white label in 2018 and a solo EP due for release next month on Jennifer Cardini’s Correspondent Records.

“I had a great summer playing at so many LGBTQI+ pride parties the world over and the mix is born partly from those sets and spirit,” Cormac tells FACT. “The sound here is very typical of my sets at Panorama Bar.”

Tracklist:

Roy Garret & Man Parrish – ‘Hot Rod to Hell Side 2’
ROTCIV – ‘Cyber Countdown’
The Juan Maclean – ‘Zone Non Linear’ (Massimiliano Pagliara Mix)
Nyra – ‘Defenders of The Past’
Webboes – ‘Under the Wear’ (Hammer Mix)
Nightmoves – ‘Transdance’
Stephanie Wells – ‘Planet Of Love’
Octo Octa – ‘Spin Girl Lets Activate’
Dawl – ‘Heavyweight’
Charlotte Bendiks – ‘Hjemme Erotic’
Digital Excitation – ‘Pure Pleasure’ (Rave Mix)
Keita Sano – ‘Rec’
Client_03 – ‘1nce Again’
Angela – ‘I Got A Little Love’
Deeelite – ‘Music Selector’ (Eli Escobar Edit)
Tronco Traxx, Robbie Tronco – ‘Walk 4 Me’
Nostromo Dept – ‘Evolution’ (rework)
Rhythm Invention – ‘Can’t Take It’ (Cold Cellar Mix )
‘Theme From Chicago’ (Riton’s Maximal House Re-Edit)
Francisco & Cosmo – ‘Music’ (Marco Passarani remix)
King – ‘Love and Pride’ (Eva Gina Rework)
Panthera Krause – ‘Road to Arcadia’
Superdrama – ‘Drama Theme’ (In Flagranti Remix)
Evelyn Barry – ‘Take It as a Game’ (Super Drama Remix)
Benjamin Fröhlich – ‘The Big Sun’ (Massimiliano Pagliara Telephone Call Remix)
The Communards – ‘Disenchanted’
Dernière Volonté – ‘La Nuit Revient’
Otik – ‘Tuskanary’
Borai & Denham Audio – ‘Make Me’

