FACT mix 742: Ossia

An hour of “tripped out, raw and undiluted dance music” from Bristol’s Ossia.

Daniel Davies, otherwise known as Ossia, has played a vital part in the Bristol scene for over a decade. If you’ve ever bought a record from one of the city’s network of labels and artists in the past 10 years, there’s a good chance that Davies has had a hand in it.

In 2009, inspired by a love of dub and dubstep, Davies started the Peng Sound night at the city’s Take 5 Cafe in Stokes Croft. Out of this grew a label of the same name and a whole family of imprints, including Hotline Recordings, No Corner and FuckPunk, all sold through Rewind Forward, an online store co-founded in 2012 with artist Alex Digard. It’s fair to say the city’s DIY scene wouldn’t be quite as fertile without Davies’ involvement.

Over the past few years the Young Echo affiliate’s solo profile has risen significantly, with a regular residency on Bristol’s Noods Radio, a debut album – Devil’s Dance – released on Blackest Ever Black last year and an appearance on Berceuse Heroique with the Marzahn Versions EP last November. This year, he’s got 12″s lined up with Bokeh Versions and Mechanical Reproductions, a series of collaborations on the go as well as a new album and label project planned for later in 2020.

Ossia’s FACT mix is an exploratory journey through music from himself, Zoe Mc Pherson, LSDXOXO, John T. Gast, Iration Steppas and more. In his words, it’s an “energetic selection of tripped out, raw and undiluted dance music from various people, areas & timezones,” recorded live and direct in one take, with added effects.

Tracklist:



Ossia – ‘Untitled’ (DJ Assam Version)

Zoë Mc Pherson – ‘Bug’ (w/ Greetje)

Logos – ‘Lighthouse Dub’

NKC – ‘Puncture’

NKC – ‘Dual Power’

LSDXOXO – ‘Freakquency’

Jackson Veil Panther – ‘Tomorrow, My Birthday’

Reeko – ‘Scream ‘n’ Cry’

Mun Sing – ‘An Illusion’

Giant Swan – ‘Pandaemonium’

Felix K – ‘Momentum’

Untold – ‘Winding Shott’

Ecko Bazz – ‘Nightmare Song’

Maral – ‘Mahur Club’

John T. Gast – ‘SPDM Return TK3’

Wiley Kat – ‘Tweet Riddim (The Bird Tune)’

Céline Gillain – ‘Wealthy Humans’

Tanochinjaii – ‘Fallen Angel’ (33rpm Dub)

Iration Steppas v. Dennis Rootical – ‘Way Down In A Babylon’

Nettle – ‘Duende’ (DJ Scud In Chains Mix)

NPLGNN – ‘Untitled_0333’

LGDW – ‘DRM1MKIII’

CV & JAB – ‘Large Suess Plant’

Speedy J – ‘Haywire’

Listen next: FACT mix 741 – Jasmine Infiniti