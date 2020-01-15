FACT Mixes I by I 15.01.20

FACT mix 742: Ossia

Illustration by: Alex Solman

An hour of “tripped out, raw and undiluted dance music” from Bristol’s Ossia.

Daniel Davies, otherwise known as Ossia, has played a vital part in the Bristol scene for over a decade. If you’ve ever bought a record from one of the city’s network of labels and artists in the past 10 years, there’s a good chance that Davies has had a hand in it.

In 2009, inspired by a love of dub and dubstep, Davies started the Peng Sound night at the city’s Take 5 Cafe in Stokes Croft. Out of this grew a label of the same name and a whole family of imprints, including Hotline Recordings, No Corner and FuckPunk, all sold through Rewind Forward, an online store co-founded in 2012 with artist Alex Digard. It’s fair to say the city’s DIY scene wouldn’t be quite as fertile without Davies’ involvement.

Over the past few years the Young Echo affiliate’s solo profile has risen significantly, with a regular residency on Bristol’s Noods Radio, a debut album – Devil’s Dance – released on Blackest Ever Black last year and an appearance on Berceuse Heroique with the Marzahn Versions EP last November. This year, he’s got 12″s lined up with Bokeh Versions and Mechanical Reproductions, a series of collaborations on the go as well as a new album and label project planned for later in 2020.

Ossia’s FACT mix is an exploratory journey through music from himself, Zoe Mc Pherson, LSDXOXO, John T. Gast, Iration Steppas and more. In his words, it’s an “energetic selection of tripped out, raw and undiluted dance music from various people, areas & timezones,” recorded live and direct in one take, with added effects.

Tracklist:

Ossia – ‘Untitled’ (DJ Assam Version)
Zoë Mc Pherson – ‘Bug’ (w/ Greetje)
Logos – ‘Lighthouse Dub’
NKC – ‘Puncture’
NKC – ‘Dual Power’
LSDXOXO – ‘Freakquency’
Jackson Veil Panther – ‘Tomorrow, My Birthday’
Reeko – ‘Scream ‘n’ Cry’
Mun Sing – ‘An Illusion’
Giant Swan – ‘Pandaemonium’
Felix K – ‘Momentum’
Untold – ‘Winding Shott’
Ecko Bazz – ‘Nightmare Song’
Maral – ‘Mahur Club’
John T. Gast – ‘SPDM Return TK3’
Wiley Kat – ‘Tweet Riddim (The Bird Tune)’
Céline Gillain – ‘Wealthy Humans’
Tanochinjaii – ‘Fallen Angel’ (33rpm Dub)
Iration Steppas v. Dennis Rootical – ‘Way Down In A Babylon’
Nettle – ‘Duende’ (DJ Scud In Chains Mix)
NPLGNN – ‘Untitled_0333’
LGDW – ‘DRM1MKIII’
CV & JAB – ‘Large Suess Plant’
Speedy J – ‘Haywire’

Listen next: FACT mix 741 – Jasmine Infiniti

Tags:

Related Stories

More from FACT Mixes

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp