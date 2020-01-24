Klein throws herself a birthday party in the video for ‘Claim It’

Things take an unexpected turn during a house party in the new video.

Klein has released a new video for ‘Claim It’, a standout track from her exceptional album Lifetime.

Directed by Nicolai Niermann and Klein herself, the video begins with a group of the artist’s friends singing her happy birthday, before things quickly take an unexpected turn during a dimly-lit house party.

Klein will perform at Camden Underworld on February 13 with support from Turner-prize winner Mark Leckey. Tickets are available now.

