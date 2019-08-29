Klein announces new album, Lifetime, on her own imprint ijn inc.

Photograph by: Josiane M.H. Pozi

Listen to an urgent new track, ‘Claim It’, now.

Klein is back with Lifetime, a new album that the London-based artist likens to “giving someone your diary”.

Written over an 18-month period, the new record marks a departure from the mind-melting experimentations of her 2017 Hyperdub EP Tommy and the Disney princess-inspired theatricality of her 2018 musical Care, featuring a deeply personal narrative and a more discursive and expressive approach to songwriting.

Klein will launch the new record with a live show of the same name at the Serpentine Galleries in London next month. Tickets are available now.

Lifetime arrives on September 6 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the album artwork, designed by Lacra, and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Lifetime’
02. ‘Claim It’
03. ‘Listen and See as They Take’
04. ‘Silent’
05. ‘For What Worth’ [ft. Matana Roberts]
06. ‘Enough is Enough’
07. ‘We Are Almost There’
08. ‘Never Will I Disobey’
09. ‘Honour’
10. ‘Camelot Is Coming’
11. ’99’
12. ‘Protect My Blood’

Read next: Hyperdub’s Klein on scoring a fantasy musical inspired by Disney princesses

