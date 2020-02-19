Racine faces an onslaught of digital content in ‘Nérol’ video

Taken from his forthcoming album on Danse Noire, Quelque Chose Tombe.

Montreal’s Racine has released an intense visual to accompany ‘Nérol’, a track taken from his forthcoming album on Danse Noire.

The video depicts an onslaught of digital content pulled from social networks, simulating the insecurity and vulnerability that can be symptomatic of online interactions through digital manipulation of the images presented.

Racine will perform alongside Bill Kouligas, Raime, Dis Fig and Tash LC at Berlin’s OHM for the Quelque Chose Tombe launch party this Saturday (February 22), the day after the albums release.

You can pre-order the album now, via Danse Noire.

