News I By I 25.11.19

Racine confronts vulnerability and insecurity on new LP for Danse Noire

Racine

Photo by: Press

Listen to a new track, ‘Quelque Chose Tombe II’, now.

Next up on Aïsha Devi’s Danse Noire imprint is a new project from Racine.

Drawing on themes of vulnerability and insecurity that are symptomatic of modern living, Quelque Chose Tombe is a collection of nine electronic compositions and features contributions from Enchanted Lands and Keru Not Ever. In the words of Danse Noire: “the music is both a grotesque dance of the goblins and the gentle opiatic breath of the protectors.”

The label has also recently released a new EP from Russian duo Narcissi, which sees the two producers using knackered Soviet and Japanese synths, guitar pedals, cheap drum machines and samplers loaded to interpret old Slavic and Russian folk songs and Cossack spiritual traditions.

Quelque Chose Tombe arrives on February 21, 2020, via Danse Noire. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Quelque Chose Tombe I’
02. ‘Quelque Chose Tombe II’
03. ‘Sujet’
04. ‘Désordre Baroque’
05. ‘Nérol’
06. ‘Sans Titre’ (feat. Enchanted Lands & Keru Not Ever)
07. ‘Sujet Perdu’
08. ‘Geranium’
09. ‘Sans Titre’ (feat. Keru Not Ever)

Read next: 7 must-hear mixes from October 2019

Tags:

Related Stories

More from News

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp