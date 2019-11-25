Racine confronts vulnerability and insecurity on new LP for Danse Noire

Listen to a new track, ‘Quelque Chose Tombe II’, now.

Next up on Aïsha Devi’s Danse Noire imprint is a new project from Racine.

Drawing on themes of vulnerability and insecurity that are symptomatic of modern living, Quelque Chose Tombe is a collection of nine electronic compositions and features contributions from Enchanted Lands and Keru Not Ever. In the words of Danse Noire: “the music is both a grotesque dance of the goblins and the gentle opiatic breath of the protectors.”

The label has also recently released a new EP from Russian duo Narcissi, which sees the two producers using knackered Soviet and Japanese synths, guitar pedals, cheap drum machines and samplers loaded to interpret old Slavic and Russian folk songs and Cossack spiritual traditions.

Quelque Chose Tombe arrives on February 21, 2020, via Danse Noire. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Quelque Chose Tombe I’

02. ‘Quelque Chose Tombe II’

03. ‘Sujet’

04. ‘Désordre Baroque’

05. ‘Nérol’

06. ‘Sans Titre’ (feat. Enchanted Lands & Keru Not Ever)

07. ‘Sujet Perdu’

08. ‘Geranium’

09. ‘Sans Titre’ (feat. Keru Not Ever)

