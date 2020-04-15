Abyss X has a turbulent ‘Love Altercation’ in new video

Our first glimpse of the Cretan artist’s forthcoming debut album, INNUENDO.

Abyss X returns with the first single from her debut album. ‘Love Altercation’ sees Evangelia VS delivering on the promise of last year’s ‘Priers & Liars’, showcasing her dynamic vocal talents.

Singing over a moody, trip-hop channeling instrumental, the Cretan artist’s evocative lyrics are front-and-center, as she moves from breathy crooning to doom-laden incantation.

INNUENDO arrives on Deep Matters Of The Heart on June 26, with a remix album featuring DJ Rosa Pistola, Rui Ho, House of Kenzo, SOPHIE and Gabber Eleganza planned for release later in the year.

‘Love Altercation’ is out now.

