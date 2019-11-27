Abyss X takes aim at the deceitful on new track, ‘Priers & Liars’

A shambling, ghostly deconstruction of contemporary social pressures.

Abyss X has shared her first track of 2019.

On ‘Priers & Liars’ Evangelia VS’s voice is front-and-centre as she addresses contemporary social pressures over a dark and suspenseful instrumental.

<a href="http://abyssx.bandcamp.com/track/priers-liars">Priers & Liars by Abyss X</a>

Last year Abyss X released the excellent Pleasures Of The Bull EP on Aïsha Devi’s Danse Noire imprint.

She also curated the inaugural edition of Nature Loves Courage, a two-day festival in Crete that featured Aurora Halal, Juliana Huxtable, DEBONAIR, Nkisi, Rabit, Ziúr, Gabber Eleganza, DJ Paypal, Aquarian and Kilbourne.

‘Priers & Liars’ is out now. Her debut album is set for release in 2020. Check out the cover art, designed by Abyss X herself, below.

