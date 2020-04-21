Moor Mother and Mental Jewelry have reunited for a new collaborative album, True Opera.

Back in 2017 Philadelphia mainstays Moor Mother and Mental Jewelry joined forces for Crime Waves, an industrial rap and noise project that saw Moor Mother’s haunting delivery shrouded in the deepest, darkest sample-heavy instrumentals.

The duo have reunited on True Opera, a ten-track collection of raw and powerful punk transmissions. The album arrives with a feverish video from director Bob Sweeney for the single ‘Look Alive’, which plays out like an acid trip on the night bus home from a show.

True Opera is out now, on Don Giovanni Records.

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, artists need our support more than ever. You can support Moor Mother and Mental Jewelry by buying their music from Bandcamp.

