Video I by I 08.05.20

Isolating finds himself on a haunted night-drive in ‘But Please’

Found footage from many hours of trawling through night-drive ghost sighting videos on YouTube while on lockdown.

The Golden Filter’s Stephen Hindman takes us on a haunted night-drive in the video for ‘But Please’, a new track released under his Isolating alias.

‘But Please’ appears on his new EP for Optimo Music Digital Danceforce, System. “Due to lockdown, it was hard to film anything new to fit the aura of the music, so I trawled YouTube whilst listening to the EP”, he says. “I stumbled across a ton of “real” night-drive ghost sighting videos and oddly they fitted perfectly with the track…I assume they are hoaxes…but maybe not.”

Hindman describes his Isolating alias a “weird solo space to make primitive noisy beats and gritty soundscapes” and explains that it has “nothing to do with flattening the curve, but more to do with the social anxiety of feeling isolated upon periodically moving to different cities, neighbourhoods, and apartments all my life, never really letting life get too comfortable.”

“With that in mind, ‘System’ EP was created in a small London room, alone, with modular and analogue gear while watching Tarkovsky films, reading Aldous Huxley books, and hearing about Brexit every day on social media. Those were the days”.

System is out now on Optimo Music.

