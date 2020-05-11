FACT mix 757: Lila Tirando a Violeta

“A soundtrack for a non-animated 2020 dystopia.”

Lila Tirando a Violeta is a prolific Uruguayan producer inspired by cyberpunk anime, pop anthems, club sounds and Latin music with a style that’s difficult to pin down.

While her early music, released on labels such as Illuminated Paths and Dream Catalogue, gained recognition with vaporwave fans, recent releases, such as last year’s Sentient EP, have aimed firmly at the dancefloor. Lila is also one half of A.M.I.G.A, a pop music project with collaborator Hiela Pierrez.

Lila’s next album will arrive on Mexico City’s N.A.A.F.I label. She was supposed to be supporting the album with a tour, but it was cancelled due to the pandemic. “So right now I’m staying in my hometown Montevideo, Uruguay in front of the river,” she says.

Lila describes her FACT mix as a “soundtrack for a non-animated 2020 dystopia” and as a “hybrid between experimental club music and samples I’ve been recording along the way,” combining music from Kenji Kawai, Holowave, Baby Blue and more.

Tracklist:



Faust – No Angel

Making Of Machine (Psychiatrik Remix)

Kenji Kawai – Making of a Cyborg

LTAV & ABSSYS – NOCHE TOTEM

Doxxed – Asereje

Abssys – Hedonia

LOU KESSLER – Neoreactionary

LTAV – ???

Sinjin Hawke & Zora Jones – God (Miss Jay Remix)

Nahshi – Glims (LU)

XXX DJ TEAM EDIT – AA THE WORLD

somebody – no drop

T5UMUT5UMU – Coup

Zakmatic – Containment

hecthepunisher – Utena tenji made me cry

Miss Jay – High Dub

t0ni – ???

Paleoclimatology – Wetware Solutions

Glacci – Purple Myst

MORO – Chihirow

retina – cyborg 2.0

Braian x Imaabs – Doscomattres

Holowave – Borders

Baby Blue – maddona edit

??? – ????

Lankum – (Lighght Bitcoin Blockchain Blend)

Wasted Fates – Turbio

Stasya – Escalada [HiedraH]

Hanzo0 – Death

MALA – Abssys re-take (LTAV, Lighght, Nick Leon, PRJCTN)

Anoche (T5UMUT5UMU Edit)

AS – AS TOO WRONG (NAHSHI PSYSTYLE)

Hanzo0 – 死去 (Death) (DJ Hristos Remix)

