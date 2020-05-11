FACT Mixes I by I 11.05.20

FACT mix 757: Lila Tirando a Violeta

Illustration by: Alex Solman

“A soundtrack for a non-animated 2020 dystopia.”

Lila Tirando a Violeta is a prolific Uruguayan producer inspired by cyberpunk anime, pop anthems, club sounds and Latin music with a style that’s difficult to pin down.

While her early music, released on labels such as Illuminated Paths and Dream Catalogue, gained recognition with vaporwave fans, recent releases, such as last year’s Sentient EP, have aimed firmly at the dancefloor. Lila is also one half of A.M.I.G.A, a pop music project with collaborator Hiela Pierrez.

Lila’s next album will arrive on Mexico City’s N.A.A.F.I label. She was supposed to be supporting the album with a tour, but it was cancelled due to the pandemic. “So right now I’m staying in my hometown Montevideo, Uruguay in front of the river,” she says.

Lila describes her FACT mix as a “soundtrack for a non-animated 2020 dystopia” and as a “hybrid between experimental club music and samples I’ve been recording along the way,” combining music from Kenji Kawai, Holowave, Baby Blue and more.

Buy Lila Tirando a Violeta’s music on Bandcamp.

Tracklist:

Faust – No Angel 
Making Of Machine (Psychiatrik Remix)
Kenji Kawai – Making of a Cyborg 
LTAV & ABSSYS – NOCHE TOTEM
Doxxed – Asereje 
Abssys – Hedonia
LOU KESSLER –  Neoreactionary
LTAV – ???
Sinjin Hawke & Zora Jones – God (Miss Jay Remix)
Nahshi – Glims (LU)
XXX DJ TEAM EDIT – AA THE WORLD
somebody – no drop
T5UMUT5UMU – Coup
Zakmatic – Containment
hecthepunisher – Utena tenji made me cry
Miss Jay – High Dub
t0ni – ???
Paleoclimatology – Wetware Solutions
Glacci – Purple Myst
MORO – Chihirow
retina – cyborg 2.0
Braian x Imaabs – Doscomattres
Holowave – Borders
Baby Blue – maddona edit
??? – ????
Lankum – (Lighght Bitcoin Blockchain Blend)
Wasted Fates – Turbio
Stasya – Escalada [HiedraH]
Hanzo0 – Death
MALA – Abssys re-take (LTAV, Lighght, Nick Leon, PRJCTN)
Anoche (T5UMUT5UMU Edit)
AS – AS TOO WRONG (NAHSHI PSYSTYLE)
Hanzo0 – 死去 (Death) (DJ Hristos Remix)

Listen next: FACT mix 756: TALsounds

