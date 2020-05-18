Ryuichi Sakamoto plays for those in isolation in new concert film

Playing the Piano for the Isolated features songs from throughout Sakamoto’s career and a special guest, Hidejiro Honjoh.

Ryuichi Sakamoto has followed up his home concert for those living in isolation due to the COVID-19 pandemic with a new concert film, Playing the Piano for the Isolated.

The performance sees the Yellow Magic Orchestra co-founder playing piano and guitar renditions of tracks from across his entire career, including ‘Andata’ and ‘Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence’, accompanied by Hidejiro Honjoh, a master of the shamisen, a three-stringed traditional Japanese instrument.

The performance was originally recorded in Tokyo back in April. For more Sakamoto at home, you can check out his healing improvisation originally broadcast as part of the ‘Sonic Cure’ program for isolated people in China, here.

Watch next: Cao Yuxi and Lawrence Lau transform QR codes into virtual environments with Dimensional Sampling