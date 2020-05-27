Video I by I 27.05.20

Kate NV reflects on the absurdity of the news cycle with ‘Plans’

Taken from her forthcoming album, Room for the Moon.

Kate NV turns her attention to the absurdity of news broadcasts in the third video to be released from her forthcoming album for RVNG, Room for the Moon, which was in part inspired by Russian TV from the early ’90s.

“The song is about plans and the absurdity of the events surrounding us”, says Kate. “It is about how everything constantly collapses and changes, that nothing is really clear and that it is impossible to plan everything.”

“It was written before the pandemic and economic crisis, and turned out to be as relevant as ever now. It may sound like the meaning is harsh, but the song itself is very funny and sarcastic and it is more about still having fun while there is a complete disaster around us.”

‘Plans’ follows incredible videos for ‘Sayonara’ and ‘Marafon 15’. Room for the Moon arrives on June 12 and is available to pre-order now.

