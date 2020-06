Young Echo’s most enigmatic member links up with O$VMV$M on the new track.

Manonmars has shared a blissed-out visual for his new single, ‘Pidgeon’.

Taken from his forthcoming album, In Colour, the track sees Young Echo’s most enigmatic member linking up once again with Neek and Jabu’s collaborative project O$VMV$M.

‘Pidgeon’ is out now, with In Colour dropping later this summer, on Young Echo Records.

