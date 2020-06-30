Kanye West and Arthur Jafa share new video, ‘Wash Us In the Blood’

A powerful response to tumultuous times.

As teased yesterday, Kanye West and filmmaker Arthur Jafa have joined forces for ‘Wash Us In The Blood’, a furious invocation responding to the global pandemic, police brutality and violence towards Black people.

Jafa confronts us with an onslaught of imagery, including COVID-19 patients hyperventilating, footage from West’s Yeezus tour and a rippling wave of chains.

The track, which is taken from Kanye’s forthcoming album, God’s Country, sees the Chicago rapper combining Yeezus-era electronic production with the biblical lyricism we have come to expect from him since Jesus Is King.

‘Wash Us In The Blood’ is out now. The single is available on picture disc, vinyl, cassette and CD, all featuring artwork from Arthur Jafa, at Kanye West’s website.

Watch next: Artist DIY – Matt Black