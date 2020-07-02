Weekly Playlist

L-Vis 1990 & Sinjin Hawke Feat. Pink Dollaz 'Cake (UNiiQU3 Remix)'

via soundcloud.com

End Hits

Now Playing

Playlist

  • L-Vis 1990 & Sinjin Hawke Feat. Pink Dollaz
  • 'Cake (UNiiQU3 Remix)'
  • Blawan
  • 'North'
  • Viva La Void
  • 'Red Rider'
  • Oli XL
  • 'Stress Junkie'
  • E-40
  • 'Boy' (feat. P-Lo)
  • Honnda
  • ‘Maraschino Zap’
  • Carlos Giffoni
  • ‘Vain’s Face’
  • Kawaguchi Masami's New Rock Syndicate
  • 'From Now On'
  • Antemeridian
  • 'Tuesday AM'
  • Aïsha Devi
  • 'Dislocation of the Alpha'
  • Ras G & The Afrikan Space Program
  • 'The Arrival'
  • Jay Prince
  • 'In The Morning'
  • MJ Cole x Kojey Radical
  • 'Soak It Up'
  • Knightstown
  • 'Keep'
  • Will DiMaggio
  • ‘UH UH OH’

Video I by I 02.07.20

Luar Domatrix soundtracks shared intimacy with ‘Angelito’

Taken from his debut album, Nova Vida Passada.

Filmmaker Amy Gwatkin and artist Katie Shannon capture intimate moments shared between friends and lovers in the beautiful video for ‘Angelito’, a new single from Portuguese artist Luar Domatrix.

Starring CGI artist Maurice Andresen, CSM textile student Monique Fei, DJ Judith Klempner, photographer Leonie McQuillan and artist Katie Shannon herself, the video is nostalgic look back to pre-pandemic intimacy, as Gwatkin and Shannon explain: “Laying together in a bed, delicately painting each other’s nails, scrubbing knickers clean and acts we do alone to invoke such memories, keeping those people close.”

The video was shot by Seth Pimlott and features make up from Cristabel Riley, as well as a wardrobe made up of vintage piece, latex accessories by Monique Fei, and lingerie from Isosceles Lingerie.

The track is taken from the debut appearance of Luar Domatrix on Glaswegian label Domestic Exile. The album, Nova Vida Passada, which translated from Portuguese means “New Past Life”, draws inspiration from late ’90s and early ’00s R&B, hip-hop and pop culture.

Nova Vida Passada is out now.

Watch next: Cecilia Bengolea & Jeremy Deller Present – Bom Bom’s Dream

Tags:

Share this story

More from Video

Latest

Latest

Share Tweet

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp