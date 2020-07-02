Rider Shafique and The Bug join forces for heavy collaboration, ‘Burn’

All proceeds from the single will be donated to I-DENTITY, which provides books written by Black authors for Black children, for free.

Rider Shafique and The Bug join forces for a ferocious collaboration on the pulverising ‘Burn’, a powerful track responding to racial injustice and the Black Lives Matter protests taking place across the world.

The monochrome visual sees Shafique performing direct to camera, his confrontational intonations reverberating around The Bug’s shambling beat.

All proceeds from the single will be donated to I-DENTITY, a charity set up by Rider Shafique last year, which provides books written by Black authors for Black children, for free, in the south west of England.

‘Burn’ is out now, on Pressure.

