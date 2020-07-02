Weekly Playlist

L-Vis 1990 & Sinjin Hawke Feat. Pink Dollaz 'Cake (UNiiQU3 Remix)'

End Hits

  • L-Vis 1990 & Sinjin Hawke Feat. Pink Dollaz
  • 'Cake (UNiiQU3 Remix)'
  • Blawan
  • 'North'
  • Viva La Void
  • 'Red Rider'
  • Oli XL
  • 'Stress Junkie'
  • E-40
  • 'Boy' (feat. P-Lo)
  • Honnda
  • ‘Maraschino Zap’
  • Carlos Giffoni
  • ‘Vain’s Face’
  • Kawaguchi Masami's New Rock Syndicate
  • 'From Now On'
  • Antemeridian
  • 'Tuesday AM'
  • Aïsha Devi
  • 'Dislocation of the Alpha'
  • Ras G & The Afrikan Space Program
  • 'The Arrival'
  • Jay Prince
  • 'In The Morning'
  • MJ Cole x Kojey Radical
  • 'Soak It Up'
  • Knightstown
  • 'Keep'
  • Will DiMaggio
  • ‘UH UH OH’

Video I by I 02.07.20

Rider Shafique and The Bug join forces for heavy collaboration, ‘Burn’

All proceeds from the single will be donated to I-DENTITY, which provides books written by Black authors for Black children, for free.

Rider Shafique and The Bug join forces for a ferocious collaboration on the pulverising ‘Burn’, a powerful track responding to racial injustice and the Black Lives Matter protests taking place across the world.

The monochrome visual sees Shafique performing direct to camera, his confrontational intonations reverberating around The Bug’s shambling beat.

All proceeds from the single will be donated to I-DENTITY, a charity set up by Rider Shafique last year, which provides books written by Black authors for Black children, for free, in the south west of England.

‘Burn’ is out now, on Pressure.

