Watch Konx-om-Pax and Fact’s Astronomical Objects livestream

Konx-om-Pax and Carrier Project look to the stars for a two-hour live AV set, streamed exclusively at Fact.

Today marks the release of Astronomical Objects, the fourth album from artist, animator and producer Tom Scholefield, otherwise known as Konx-om-Pax.

To celebrate the occasion we’re streaming a two-hour live AV set featuring performances from both Konx-om-Pax and audiovisual artist Carrier Project. Tune in tonight on Facebook, Instagram and our website from 19:00 BST (20:00 CEST) to 21:00 BST (22:00).

Photo by Luke Montgomery

“I wrote the album mainly in the first month of lockdown”, says Scholefield of Astronomical Objects, “I decided to re-launch my label and this is the first release since 2013.” The record sees Scholefield returning to the beat-less sounds of Caramel, yet was inspired by the low end sub techniques most commonly found in jungle.

Carrier Project has played AV sets across Europe and North America. In recent years his work has been exhibited at the ISM Hexadome and at Berlin Atonal.

Astronomical Objects is out now. A portion of the album sales will be donated to Black Lives Matter.

