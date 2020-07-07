Produced by NAAFI member Lao.

GAIKA rails against police brutality in the first visual from his new EP, Seguridad, released on NAAFI last week.

The video for ‘Kingdom of Slums’ (produced by Lao) features a stylised police car covered in spikes containing a baseball bat studded with nails. The rest of the EP, which was created while on tour in Puerto Escondido, features tracks produced by NAAFI affiliates Zutzut, TAYHANA, Wasted Fates, OMAAR, Lechuga Zafiro and Debit.

The new EP from the Brixton MC follows 2018’s Basic Volume album and last year’s Heaters 4 The 2 Seaters mixtape on Warp.

