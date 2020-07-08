Nyege Nyege Fest returns for a hybrid 2020 edition

The best electronic music festival in the world will take place as both a physical and digital experience this year.

Nyege Nyege Fest will return in 2020, meeting all challenges posed by the COVID crisis head on as they bring audiences both physical and online celebrations from September 3 – 6.

In Uganda, Nyege Nyege Tapes and Hakuna Kulala will be throwing a party in full compliance with COVID safety measures, featuring a stacked lineup including Afrigo Band, Jose Chameleon and East African dancehall queen Cindy, as well as a full Nyege Nyege roster including Kampire, Slikback, MC Yallah, Fulu Miziki, Nilotikaa and more.

This pan-African music and art showcase will highlight singeli, mchiriku and sebene from Tanzania, dennery segment from Santa Lucia, gqom and house from South Africa, balani from Mali, coupe decale from Cote d’Ivoire, kuduro and afro house from Angola, gengetone and metal from Kenya, elone from Gabon, hip-hop from Kigali to Ouagadougou and abidjan and maloya from Reunion Island, as well as special showcases from Sahel Sounds in Niger and Mauritania, Nadah El Shazly in Egypt, LaSunday in Ivory Coast, Sun-El World and Pussy Party in South Africa, Jakaranda Festival in Zimbabwe and Jowaa Asokpor Corner in Ghana.

Nyege Nyege’s digital platform has been made in collaboration with Kenyan artist and African Digital Art founder Jepchumba, and will involve live reports from the site, 360 degree live cameras, virtual stages and even an industry-focused “artists only” area, where artists can interact with each other and plan future collaborations.

International crews will be also be joining the party, including Principe from Lisbon, Moonshine from Quebec, Jookoo from Barcelona, AS A SS and Al Hara from Palestine and a special footwork showcase with EQ Why presenting the GHB/HAVOC Picnic from Chicago.

For the initial lineup and ticket information, head over to the Nyege Nyege website.

Watch next: Ben Frost and MFO draw inspiration from the depths of the ocean for The Centre Cannot Hold