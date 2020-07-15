Video I by I 15.07.20

Evil Grimace summons demonic reptiles with frapcore mayhem in ‘Délinquance’

A pummelling rework of Sefyu’s French rap classic, ‘La Vie Qui Va Avec’.

Evil Grimace, perhaps the most evocatively named artist from the Casual Gabberz camp, has contributed a track to Because Music’s NADSAT compilation, “a state of the union address for the Paris underground”.

‘Délinquance’ is a pummelling frapcore rework of Sefyu’s French rap classic, ‘La Vie Qui Va Avec’, marrying his lyrics with the kind of euro rave intensity that we’ve come to expect from the Casual Gabberz crew.

The track arrives with a video homage to ’90s monster movies, as Evil Grimace explains: “A mystical force resurfaces from the bosom of the planet Earth. Frapcore spreads havoc in a penitentiary centre for crocodiles, allowing the worst of them to sneak out.”

‘Délinquance’ is the third single to be released from the NADSAT compilation, following ‘Issa Revenge’ from CRYSTALLMESS and ‘Okocha’ from Bamao Yendé & Le Diouck. Casual Gabberz affiliates aamourocean, Vom Bikrav and Paul Seul also feature on the compilation, as well as Nyoko Bokbae and Fatal Walima from Fédération du Boukan. 

NADSAT arrives on September 25.

Watch next: Samuel Kerridge and Taylor Burch channel Jean Cocteau for AV album, The Other

Tags:

Share this story

Related Stories

More from Video

Latest

Latest

Share Tweet

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp