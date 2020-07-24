Bruce Brubaker & Max Cooper interpret Philip Glass with ‘The Poet Acts’

Artist Nick Cobby responds to the collaborative piece with a video exploring creative inspiration and writer’s block.

Pianist Bruce Brubaker and sound artist Max Cooper have rewired the work of legendary experimental composer Philip Glass. Combining Brubaker’s playing with Cooper’s cutting-edge production techniques, the duo have reinterpreted Glass’s piece ‘The Poet Acts’.

Artist Nick Cobby was tasked with responding to the new composition. Taking its title as inspiration, Cobby explores the conflicting ideas of creative inspiration and writer’s block, representing each with technicolour and monochromatic imagery.

‘The Poets Act’ is taken from Glassforms, a collection of Brubaker and Cooper’s interpretations of some of Philip Glass’s most beloved compositions.

