Pinkcourtesyphone looks inward on the melancholic ‘another interior’

Richard Chartier picks up the PCP alias once again for another gorgeous edition on Room40.

Pinkcourtesyphone returns with the follow up to 2017’s Indelicate Slices.

Charting more melancholic psychic territory over nine new compositions, Leaving Everything To Be Desired sees Richard Chartier picking up the Pinkcourtesyphone alias once again.

On the first single, ‘another interior’, lush, textural sound is paired with undulating animations from Alan Callander.

Leaving Everything To Be Desired arrives on September 25 and is available to pre-order now.

