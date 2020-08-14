Series, Audiovisual I by I 14.08.20

RGBdog (Soyun Park) fragments the daily life of Princess Camel in I.F.O.M.

A fragmented exploration of the quotidian identity of Princess Camel, aka composer, multidisciplinary artist and creative coder Berk Özdemir.

Interdisciplinary artist and designer Soyun Park is the founder of RGBdog, an audiovisual community studio actively pushing the limits of the involvement of technology in sound visualisation.

Park met Berk Özdemir while they were both enrolled at the Royal Academy of Art of The Hague, where he studied electronic composition and creative coding. He makes electronic music as Princess Camel, an alias he describes as “the true heir of CAMEL monarch, a sound hunter, beat bender, tech-savvy multimedia animal and transmetaverse crypto entity.”

For the video for Princess Camel’s track ‘I.F.O.M.’, a frenetic experiment in granular sampling, Park took footage of Özdemir’s daily routine, extending, reordering and layering the images using TouchDesigner.

Princess Camel is currently working on building an online platform for creative people called CAMELDOUGH, which aims to build a growing public domain media library to be used for remixing freely by anyone; using her crypto social currency token $CAMEL as the fuel. You can find her music on Bandcamp.

For more information on Soyun Park and RGBdog, you can follow her on Instagram and visit the RGBdog website.

Watch next: Unhappy Circuit searches for extraterrestrials in A Letter Across The Stars

Tags:

Share this story

More from Series

Latest

Latest

Share Tweet

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp