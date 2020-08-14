Video I by I 14.08.20

SØS Gunver Ryberg shares video for ‘Doing our best is no longer good enough’

Taken from her recent EP for AD 93.

Electronic composer and sound artist SØS Gunver Ryberg has teamed up with Cadie Desbiens-Desmeulesm, aka Push 1 stop, for a head-spinning visual to accompany her track, ‘Doing our best is no longer good enough’.

Originally conceived as a collaboration with Strøm Festival in Copenhagen, the video sees Desbiens-Desmeulesm setting a patchwork of synthetic and organic images against SØS Gunver Ryberg’s atmospheric avant-techno.

The track is taken from SØS Gunver Ryberg’s recent EP for AD 93, which the BAFTA-nominated composer describes as “the connection between destruction and creation. Creation in different shapes. Life’s complexity and finding a devotion to the Flux.”

Push 1 stop works primarily in generative visuals and installation art, interrogating the way audiences relate to and engage with technology. For more information about her work you can visit her website.

For more information about SØS Gunver Ryberg, you can visit her website and follow her on Instagram.

‘Doing our best is no longer good enough’ is out now, on AD 93.

