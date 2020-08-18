Oliver Coates shares video for new track, ‘Butoh baby’

Taken from his forthcoming album, skins n slime.

For the follow up to his acclaimed 2018 album Shelley’s on Zenn-La, avant-cellist Oliver Coates takes his sound in a denser, headier direction.

With the use of two digital loopers, Coates transforms his playing into distorted layers of “cello slime”, the oscillations of his instrument’s strings melting into each other to form a modulated sonic poultice that permeates his new album, skins n slime.

This slime can be heard in a reified form on ‘Butoh baby’, the first single to be released from the album. Accompanied by a video from Leah Walker and Lewis Walker X , the track is described by label RVNG Intl. as “for heads, by heads”.

The album also features the five-part epic ‘Caregiver’, ‘Philomela Mutation’ from Oliver Coates’ soundtrack for Marianna Simnett’s short film The Bird Game, as well as ‘Soaring X’, which features spoken word from Malibu.

skins n slime arrives on October 16 and is available to pre-order now.

