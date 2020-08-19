Video I by I 19.08.20

Jesse Osborne-Lanthier soundtracks a decaying still-life in ‘Catchment Areas (Spiritual Pollution)’

Filmed in the basement of legendary Milanese rave den Macao.

‘Catchment Areas (Spiritual Pollution)’ is the first single to be released from Left My Brain @ Can Paixano (La Xampanyeria) OST, the new album from Jesse Osborne-Lanthier.

For the track’s entropic visual, director Daniele Guerrini decided to reflect the angst of the first three months of the pandemic by setting up a sprawling still-life of spores, soil, fruit and flowers, only to watch it decompose over the peak of COVID-19.

“Originally, I was meant to be in Milan during the duration of the filming, but COVID-19 meant that we had to cancel my IRL involvement”, explains Jesse. “Therefore, the process of tending to the decaying still-life fell solely to Daniele, myself being only able to participate via FaceTime or text. Finding solace in the project during Italy’s peak pandemic crisis, the video created an odd loop, whereby Guerrini took care of the mushrooms, which took care of the rats and bugs, all of which took care of Guerrini.”

‘Catchment Areas (Spiritual Pollution)’ is described by the producer as “about sweeping dirt under the carpet”. He continues: “The track was composed using complex FM synthesis / formant patches and field recordings captured around the forest surrounding my late-mother’s home.”

“The elements then processed through decaying tape on a Nagra IV reel-to-reel were eventually re-arranged in a DAW and performed live through a mixing console in a one-shot recording session, and further produced afterwards.”

 ‘Catchment Areas (Spiritual Pollution)’ is taken from the album Left My Brain @ Can Paixano (La Xampanyeria) OST, which arrives on September 8 and is available to pre-order now, from Haunter Records.

Watch next: Violent Magic Orchestra perform a secret ritual during ferocious AV performance

