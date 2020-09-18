Video I by I 18.09.20

SALEM are back to chase storms with new track, ‘Starfall’

SALEM break a nearly decade-long hiatus to follow storm chasers across South Central United States.

Following the ‘leak’ of the Sergei Prokofiev-sampling ‘CAPULETS’ and the release of a new mixtape, STAY DOWN, which they premiered on NTS back in May, SALEM are back with their first official release in nearly a decade.

‘Starfall’ sees the witch house pioneers returning to the heady mix of trance, trap and goth they explored on their debut album King Night, which was released back in 2010, and their most recent EP, I’m Still In The Night, which was released back in 2011.

The track arrives accompanied by a video directed by Tommy Malekoff which sees Jack Donoghue and John Holland chasing storms across Tulsa, Oklahoma and Dallas, Texas during Tornado season.

‘Starfall’ is out now. SALEM have also released new merchandise, which you can find here.

Watch next: Code Walk soundtrack strange ceremonies in ‘Melt’

Tags:

Share this story

Related Stories

More from Video

Latest

Latest

Share Tweet

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp