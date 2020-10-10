ER join forces with Don Husky for new single, ‘Happy Time’

The anonymous production duo link up with Jamaican MC Don Husky for an ode to enjoying yourself in the face of adversity.

ER came together over “an almost insatiable need to go further than just a sound.” The anonymous production duo respond to contemporary social issues, including gun control, civil rights and social unrest, creating “electronic sounds that become messages, hymns of strength and courage for all.”

Last year the pair reached out to Don Husky, a rising Jamaican MC, and the three artists joined forces to create ‘Happy Time’, an ode to enjoying yourself in the face of adversity.

“Jamaica is a paradisiac country”, say ER, “ravaged by crimes of all sorts due to poverty and a harsh way of living, but the people reminds strong, proud and genERous, no mattER the advERsity.”

“We went to Mountain View, Jamaica to link up with Don Husky. The whole neighbourhood showed up, and we did this video togethER. Enjoying ourself could be the only human thing left to do.”

‘Happy Time’ is out now.

