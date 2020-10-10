Series, Audiovisual I by I 10.10.20

ER join forces with Don Husky for new single, ‘Happy Time’

The anonymous production duo link up with Jamaican MC Don Husky for an ode to enjoying yourself in the face of adversity.

ER came together over “an almost insatiable need to go further than just a sound.” The anonymous production duo respond to contemporary social issues, including gun control, civil rights and social unrest, creating “electronic sounds that become messages, hymns of strength and courage for all.”

Last year the pair reached out to Don Husky, a rising Jamaican MC, and the three artists joined forces to create ‘Happy Time’, an ode to enjoying yourself in the face of adversity.

ER

“Jamaica is a paradisiac country”, say ER, “ravaged by crimes of all sorts due to poverty and a harsh way of living, but the people reminds strong, proud and genERous, no mattER the advERsity.”

“We went to Mountain View, Jamaica to link up with Don Husky. The whole neighbourhood showed up, and we did this video togethER. Enjoying ourself could be the only human thing left to do.”

‘Happy Time’ is out now.

Watch next: Rob Clouth harnesses data from the background static of the universe with ‘Zero Point’

Tags:

Share this story

More from Series

Latest

Latest

Share Tweet

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp