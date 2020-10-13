John Frusciante stars as an alien observer in ‘Brand E’

Featuring Tanya, a furry stand-in for his late cat Maya, to which his forthcoming album on Timesig is dedicated.

John Frusciante makes a rare appearance in the video for his track ‘Brand E’, which is taken from his new album, Maya.

Forthcoming on Aaron Funk’s Timesig, Maya is Frusciante’s very first album of instrumental electronic music to be released under his own name and it is dedicated to his late cat.

“Maya was with me as I made music for 15 years, so I wanted to name it after her”, he explains. “She loved music, and with such a personal title, it didn’t seem right to call myself Trickfinger, somehow, so it’s by John Frusciante.”

Maya is represented in the video for ‘Brand E’ by another cat, Tanya, who stars alongside Frusciante himself in the sci-fi short. Taking on the role of the Observer, the musician lurks around various locations in his hometown of Los Angeles, soundtracked by his melodic take on ’90s UK hardcore and jungle.

‘Brand E’ also stars Lee Bootee as the Blind Follower. It was directed by Amalia Irons and produced by Aura T-09.

Maya arrives on October 23 and is available to pre-order now.

