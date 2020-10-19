Fact Mixes I by I 19.10.20

Fact mix 780: Griffit Vigo

One of gqom’s originators steps up for this week’s Fact mix.

Griffit Vigo is a veteran of Durban’s club scene, and one of the originators of gqom, the intense, heavily syncopated style of dance music that has made its way from the South African city to clubs and festivals around the world.

Although Vigo’s music was introduced to the wider world via a compilation and EP on Gqom Oh! in 2018, the producer has been active since 2004. His track ‘Ree’s Vibe’ is one of the scene’s key tracks, and he is credited with introducing the ‘sweep’ sound to the genre, which he describes as sounding like “the sound of a broom”.

This month, Vigo releases I Am Gqom, a nine-track album described by Gqom Oh! as “a journey though [his] ancestral heritage and his vision for the future of gqom”. To mark the album’s release, Vigo helms this week’s Fact mix, which is full of tracks from himself and artists like Rudeboyz, Eltonnick and Blaq Cat.

“This mix is a fantastic selection of songs, that best describe my process when DJing,” Vigo says. “Taking the listener on a musical journey from the intro, the body of the mix until it finally reaches its climax at my Gqom anthem ‘Ree’s Vibe’!”

I Am Gqom is available from October 20 on Gqom Oh! – order it here. Find Griffit Vigo Records at Bandcamp.

Tracklist:

Black Motion – ‘I Wanna Be’ feat. Kabza De Small, DJ Maphorisa Brenden Praise
Eltonnick – ‘Hunting’
Griffit Vigo – ‘Venom’
Blaq Cat – ‘Izabelo’
Griffit Vigo – ‘Igilikidi’
Dj Amenisto – ‘Double Period’ feat. Deep Narratives
Griffit Vigo – ‘Run’
Rudeboyz – ‘Sambuka Dance’
Griffit Vigo – ‘Jungle Fever’
Zuri – ‘Ingozi’
Griffit Vigo – ‘Ree’s Vibe’

Listen next: Fact mix 779: Severin Glance

Tags:

Related Stories

More from Fact Mixes

Latest

Latest

Share Tweet

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp