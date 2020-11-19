ize joins forces with Color Plus for new track, ‘Moves’

A deranged and dizzying anthem for making moves.

ize has joined forces with New York producer Color Plus for ‘Moves’, another hard and fast glimpse of his forthcoming project, Ize Cream Man.

With ‘Moves’, ize delivers a deranged and dizzying anthem for making moves, the type of which are spectacularly illustrated in the accompanying visual from director Henry, which alongside ize himself stars Alexandra Drewchin, aka Eartheater and Chucky Rosario.

Following ‘This Is Not A Drill’ and ‘Come Up’, the potent distillation of ize’s manic energy oozing out of the three tracks we’ve heard so far are making us very excited for ize’s hotly-anticipated debut indeed.

‘Moves’ is out now. Ize Cream Man arrives via London’s O___o? imprint on January 29, 2021.

