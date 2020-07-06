ize is a possessed video game avatar in the video for Come Up

NYC designer Daniel Felipe Mangosing delivers a fiery visual for ize and AceMo’s latest collaboration.

ize stars as a possessed video game avatar in the video for Come Up, his latest collaboration with AceMo.

Once again blending jungle and ize’s signature “anti-drill” style, Come Up provides the perfect soundtrack to the fiery visual, which sees an army of ize clones running about a burning cityscape.

‘Come Up’ is taken from his forthcoming album, Ize Cream Man, which arrives on August 14 and is available to pre-order now.

