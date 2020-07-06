Weekly Playlist

L-Vis 1990 & Sinjin Hawke Feat. Pink Dollaz 'Cake (UNiiQU3 Remix)'

via soundcloud.com

End Hits

Now Playing

Playlist

  • L-Vis 1990 & Sinjin Hawke Feat. Pink Dollaz
  • 'Cake (UNiiQU3 Remix)'
  • Blawan
  • 'North'
  • Viva La Void
  • 'Red Rider'
  • Oli XL
  • 'Stress Junkie'
  • E-40
  • 'Boy' (feat. P-Lo)
  • Honnda
  • ‘Maraschino Zap’
  • Carlos Giffoni
  • ‘Vain’s Face’
  • Kawaguchi Masami's New Rock Syndicate
  • 'From Now On'
  • Antemeridian
  • 'Tuesday AM'
  • Aïsha Devi
  • 'Dislocation of the Alpha'
  • Ras G & The Afrikan Space Program
  • 'The Arrival'
  • Jay Prince
  • 'In The Morning'
  • MJ Cole x Kojey Radical
  • 'Soak It Up'
  • Knightstown
  • 'Keep'
  • Will DiMaggio
  • ‘UH UH OH’

Video I by I 06.07.20

ize is a possessed video game avatar in the video for Come Up

NYC designer Daniel Felipe Mangosing delivers a fiery visual for ize and AceMo’s latest collaboration.

ize stars as a possessed video game avatar in the video for Come Up, his latest collaboration with AceMo.

Once again blending jungle and ize’s signature “anti-drill” style, Come Up provides the perfect soundtrack to the fiery visual, which sees an army of ize clones running about a burning cityscape.

‘Come Up’ is taken from his forthcoming album, Ize Cream Man, which arrives on August 14 and is available to pre-order now.

Watch next: Fact mix 765 – Lamin Fofana

Tags:

Share this story

Related Stories

More from Video

Latest

Latest

Share Tweet