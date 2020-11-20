Series, Audiovisual I by I 20.11.20

John Gürtler invokes the illusion of movement in darkness on ‘Eigenlicht’

Filmmaker Niklas Zidarov created the hypnotic visual by filming grains of dust lit inside a self-made enclosed space.

‘Eigenlicht’ is a German scientific term that dates back to the 19th century that describes the “intrinsic light” or “visual noise” that the human eye interprets in the absence of light.

This illusion of movement in darkness is what inspired producer and film music composer to John Gürtler to record Eigenlicht, an album of electro-acoustic music that he describes as “uncompromising and personal”.

John Gürtler

Moving through kosmische, electronic and ambient, on the record’s title track Gürtler was able to connect new and old wind controllers to play the Macbeth Systems M5 towering modular synthesiser using his breath. “The M5’s built in spring reverb and huge sliders and faders – as opposed to all the tiny knobs on Eurorack synths – make it as playable as any acoustic instrument”, he explains.

The track acts as a tribute to the M5’s Scottish creator, Ken Macbeth, and sees the composer bringing the synthesiser to life in a variety of ingenious ways. “The faders on the M5 are so wide that I’d stick a tape beneath them and draw lines for certain notes, creating scales I could play with without using a keyboard”, he says.

John Gürtler

Filmmaker Niklas Zidarov provides a hypnotic visual accompaniment to the track by filming and animating grains of dust lit inside a self-made enclosed space using a hybrid method of digital and photographic techniques. Once he had captured the footage he then used code to manipulate and colour the grains.

For more information about Niklas Zidarov and his work you can visit his website.

Eigenlicht is out now via Inland’s Counterchange Recordings. For more information about John Gürtler and his work you can follow him on Instagram.

Watch next: Eve Stainton experiments with sci-fi choreographies in Rubby Sucky Forge

Tags:

Share this story

More from Series

Latest

Latest

Share Tweet

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp