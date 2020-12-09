Series, Audiovisual I by I 09.12.20

Alex Czetwertynski & Jessica Mitrani traverse the womb of the universe in Vesica Pisces

Featuring the Spring Summer 2021 Collection from fashion collective threeASFOUR and a score from Brian Close of New York experimental duo Georgia.

New media artist Alex Czetwertynski and director Jessica Mitrani explore sacred geometry and “the creative power of duality” in Vesica Pisces, an ‘extended reality’ piece that incorporates a physical LED stage backdrop, in-camera augmented reality effects and projection mapping.

Working in collaboration with threeASFOUR, a NYC-based fashion collective founded by artists Gabriel Asfour, Angela Donhauser and Adi Gil, Czetwertynski & Mitrani bring their Spring Summer 2021 collection life during a surreal trip through “the womb of the universe”, which is represented in scared geometry with the dyad.

Alex Czetwertynski

Vesica Pisces features an intricate score from Brian Close of New York experimental duo Georgia, who marshals cosmic ambience and skittering, metallic sound design to guide us along Czetwertynski & Mitrani’s geometric journey through the numinous – what the artists describe as “an abstract narrative from initial formation to final disintegration.”

Drawing together a synergistic selection of new media techniques, the film is designed to run both backwards and forwards, eschewing linear narrative for a bifurcating temporal structure, formed in the image of the dyad.

Alex Czetwertynski

For more information about Alex Czetwertynski and his work, you can visit his website and follow him on Instagram.

For more information about Jessica Mitrani and her work, you can visit her website and follow her on Instagram.

For more information about threeASFOUR, check out their website. You can find Georgia on Bandcamp.

Vesica Pisces Credits:

Directed by – Alex Czetwertynski & Jessica Mitrani
XR Virtual Content – Alex Czetwertynski
Photography – Charles Billot
First AC – Bobby Davidson
Choreography – Jonah Bokaer
Producer – John Morgan
Music – Brian Close/Georgia
Editing/VFX/Graphics – Alex Czetwertynski
Stylist – Victoria Bartlett
e-Textiles – Wearable Media
Digital Printing – Mimaki
XR Technician & Disguise Specialist – Raul Herrera
Notch Artist – Juan Gonzalez
Worldstage Creative Director – Shelly Sabel

Creative Support from Industrial Color
Made In Association with Worldstage

