Featuring the Spring Summer 2021 Collection from fashion collective threeASFOUR and a score from Brian Close of New York experimental duo Georgia.

New media artist Alex Czetwertynski and director Jessica Mitrani explore sacred geometry and “the creative power of duality” in Vesica Pisces, an ‘extended reality’ piece that incorporates a physical LED stage backdrop, in-camera augmented reality effects and projection mapping.

Working in collaboration with threeASFOUR, a NYC-based fashion collective founded by artists Gabriel Asfour, Angela Donhauser and Adi Gil, Czetwertynski & Mitrani bring their Spring Summer 2021 collection life during a surreal trip through “the womb of the universe”, which is represented in scared geometry with the dyad.

Vesica Pisces features an intricate score from Brian Close of New York experimental duo Georgia, who marshals cosmic ambience and skittering, metallic sound design to guide us along Czetwertynski & Mitrani’s geometric journey through the numinous – what the artists describe as “an abstract narrative from initial formation to final disintegration.”

Drawing together a synergistic selection of new media techniques, the film is designed to run both backwards and forwards, eschewing linear narrative for a bifurcating temporal structure, formed in the image of the dyad.

For more information about Alex Czetwertynski and his work, you can visit his website and follow him on Instagram.

For more information about Jessica Mitrani and her work, you can visit her website and follow her on Instagram.

For more information about threeASFOUR, check out their website. You can find Georgia on Bandcamp.

Vesica Pisces Credits:

Directed by – Alex Czetwertynski & Jessica Mitrani

XR Virtual Content – Alex Czetwertynski

Photography – Charles Billot

First AC – Bobby Davidson

Choreography – Jonah Bokaer

Producer – John Morgan

Music – Brian Close/Georgia

Editing/VFX/Graphics – Alex Czetwertynski

Stylist – Victoria Bartlett

e-Textiles – Wearable Media

Digital Printing – Mimaki

XR Technician & Disguise Specialist – Raul Herrera

Notch Artist – Juan Gonzalez

Worldstage Creative Director – Shelly Sabel

Creative Support from Industrial Color

Made In Association with Worldstage

