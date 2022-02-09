Audiovisual I by I 09.02.22

Yoshi Sodeoka & Julian Zyklus wade into an ocean of sound with Waterpiano n.2

Drawing inspiration from legendary experimental composer Luciano Berio’s Wasserklavier, Italian-born, Berlin-based musician Julian Zyklus melts lilting piano into flowing aquatic tones.

Julian Zyklus has been playing piano since he was five, but in recent years his attentions have been turned to the world of experimental electronics. On Waterpiano n. 2, the artist combines both facets of his musical practice into a gorgeous sequence of lilting piano and diaphanous sound design. “It basically blends my love for the piano and Impressionism period,with my endless interest for electronic music and technology and, in this specific case, for the delay,” he explains.

Zyklus

“I basically created from scratch several patches of digital and modular modulated delays I processed my piano with, trying to turn its keys into water notes. Conceptually speaking, it is strongly inspired by the masterpiece Wasserklavier (the German word for Water Piano) by the Italian Maestro Luciano Berio, but I developed that concept in a sound design dimension, reaching out for something pretty original in terms of sound research.” The weightless delicacy of Chopin, Bach, Debussy and Satie flows through Zyklus’s playing, augmented with his thrillingly tactile approach to sound design.

Multidisciplinary artist Yoshi Sodeoka lends his neo-psychedelic aesthetic to Zyklus’s sounds in the track’s visual, matching the irresistible physicality of his aquatic sound design with technicolour textures and hypnotic shimmer, illuminating his ocean of sound. “The collaboration with Yoshi was something totally unexpected for me,” explains Zyklus. “I was a huge fan of his art and I simply wrote him asking for a collaboration,” he admits.

Zyklus

‘Waterpiano n.2’ is one of four compositions that will be collected on a new EP from Zyklus for Hush Hush Records. You can find Julian Zylkus on Instagram.

For more information about Yoshi Sodeoka and his work you can visit his website and follow him on Instagram.

Watch next: Lyra Pramuk soundtracks a psychedelic healing ritual with Delta

Tags:

More from Audiovisual

More from Series

Latest

Latest

Share Tweet

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp