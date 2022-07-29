Future Shock: Weirdcore

Weirdcore delves into his new work Subconscious, an abstract journey into the inner mind soundtracked by Aphex Twin.

Weirdcore is a visual artist whose work has been inextricably linked with electronic music since he began experimenting with Max/MSP in the ’90s, drawing inspiration from the early rave scene to create lysergic visual collages. In 2004, he began to work frequently with Warp Records and its artists, which led to a long-running collaboration with Aphex Twin that continues to this day.

Weirdcore’s latest work is Subconscious, an immersive experience currently installed at Fact and 180 Studios’ new exhibition Future Shock that creates the sense of stepping inside one of his creations. Its three distinct rooms are designed to evoke the feeling of going deep within the inner mind, where high-resolution prints are brought to life with RBG lights and a sparse soundtrack provided by Aphex Twin.

In this film, Weirdcore talks about the evolution of Subconscious, and how its strange visual effect has its roots in his early video work and classic rave videos. “A lot of it is inspired by infinity GIFs that I used to do, like stuff I did for M.I.A. where just by inverting the colours you can have this sense of things coming towards you to infinity,” he says.

Subconscious is showing now at Future Shock, at 180 the Strand, London until 28 August, 2022. For tickets and information on opening times, visit the 180 The Strand website.

