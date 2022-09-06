Series, Audiovisual I by I 06.09.22

DRONE OPERATØR unleash post digital free jazz chaos with Bot Møther

Art world provocateurs Paul Barsch and Tilman Hornig enlist the talents of CGI artist Darío Alva for a suitably surrealist visual for their exquisitely dissonant experimental jazz salvo.

Breaking news! A dense cloud on the horizon heralds a fresh onslaught from that infamous swarm of free jazz killer bees, a new project from self-described “conceptual kleptomaniac post digital free jazz outfit” DRONE OPERATØR. Riding hard along the line between experimental electronics, blockbuster sound design and the loosest jazz improvisation, this rogue’s gallery of players, headed up by art world provocateurs Paul Barsch and Tilman Hornig, take the fevered pulse of the relentlessly flattened now and note down four key observations which presented together make up Welcøme To Anxiety Group, their debut release with William Markarian-Martin and Richie Culver’s imprint, Participant. Coaxing lively theatricality from a continually provoked altercation between acoustic instrumentation and synthetic sound, each of the project’s four tracks provides a new perspective on what it means to improvise through technological mediation. “Here we are now,” write DRONE OPERATØR. “22 after 2k. mp4 flex to 32bit float. The sax – the heart. The quadcopter – the brain. Duo d’Allemagne not wasting a life time learning jazz standards.” The EP’s opening salvo, ‘Bot Møther’, launches us headlong into the terminal velocity at which our faithful operators move, smashing together squalls of saxophone and ripples of percussion with the sounds of sci-fi artillery, like an amphetamine-fuelled, midnight jam hammered out oblivious to an ongoing alien invasion.

DRONE OPERATØR
DRONE OPERATØR

CGI artist Darío Alva taps into the surrealist barrage of ‘Bot Møther’ to bring us an urgent new bulletin, a scabrous send-up of the ludicrous spectacle of the sluggish spin of new cycles spewed forth from outdated legacy media institutions. Following a renegade predator drone, mounted with a grand piano and operated by the most experimental of musicians, Alva dodges billowing smoke and incendiary explosions as exquisite dissonance and errant leaves of infinite sheet music litter an ill-defined battlefield, an expanding locus of potential targets that stretched from icy wastes, over urban environments, through humid jungle, before ultimately transcending the material world, up into the stratosphere. Unravelling as an extended pastiche of modern day propaganda in an age of second-by-second social media discourse, a constant overlap of livestreams and updates, as well as the contemporary proliferation of OSINT (open-source intelligence), Alva renders missile strikes as indiscernible from fir works, 24-hour news journalism shot through the hyperactive lens of a Marvel movie. As our consummate pianist hammers out DRONE OPERATØR’s conceptual kleptomaniac composition on a piano both prepared and player, the perfectly dysfunctional instrument for such an iconoclastic sound, it becomes less and less clear whether the breaking news is an imminent celebration or an ongoing extinction event.

DRONE OPERATØR

The stark image of a predator drone piano and pianist, the cover art for Welcøme To Anxiety Group, sets the tone for the entire project. “From iconic spamming to intellectual nonsense. Always never predictable, never not cheesy,” Paul Barsch and Tilman Hornig continue. “Battery life cycles full of joy. You say you like free jazz. We don’t believe you.” In both sound and image DRONE OPERATØR and Darío Alva excavate unlikely clarity from multi-sensory confrontation delivered by the most maximal means, picking out a comedic through line through the culture war on multiple fronts. By finding joy in absurd provocation, the artists turn a beautifully rendered CGI mirror on the anxious contours of their audience, finding the life-affirming joke that encapsulates both the dissolving of everyday stability and the energetic response required to accurately diagnose this downward spiral. This can be heard in the furtive creep for ‘German Satellite’, picked out in suggestive plucks, stuttering clacks and strained wails, or the cacophonous gallop of ‘Røhrstøck’, on which we’re invited to hold on for dear life during a mad scramble towards the ‘The Vessel,’ a staggering sequence of tumbling synthetic chimes, embellished with peals of ornate sax that flare up and out to illuminate the track’s irregularity, alternately submerged and retrieved through a subtle manipulation of filters. Welcøme To Anxiety Group is a soundtrack for the frantic, crammed with as much difficulty and as much revelation as any good therapy should. “There is a German satellite falling to earth!” a woman’s voice urgently announces. “She says, what if it hits me? Welcome to anxiety group.”

DRONE OPERATØR
DRONE OPERATØR

‘Bot Møther’ is taken from Welcome To Anxiety Group, which is out now on Participant. For more information about DRONE OPERATØR you can follow them Instagram and visit their Bandcamp.

For more information about Darío Alva and his work, you can find him on Instagram.

Watch next: VISIO & Rustan Söderling return to a world of myth in Youth Grows Forever

Tags:

More from Audiovisual

More from Series

Latest

Latest



		
	





    Share
    Tweet





    
    
    









    

    




         






	

		

			
						

				

					
Privacy Preference Center

					
				

			

			

				
			

			

				

					
    
						
    • 
																			
  • 
								
      
									
      • 								
    
							
    • 
											

					
				

				

					

						

							
Consent Management

						

						

							
The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:



- basic site functions

- ensuring secure, safe transactions

- secure account login

- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences

- remembering privacy and security settings

- analyzing site traffic and usage

- personalized search, content, and recommendations

- helping us understand the audience

- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties



Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

																								

										

											
Privacy Policy

																							Required
												
																					

										

											You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.
										

									

																					

					

																

							

								
Required Cookies & Technologies

							

							

								
Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

																	

										

											
Cookies Used

																																		Required
												
																					

										

											gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*
										

									

																							

						

											

							

								
Site Customisation

							

							

								
Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:



- remember your login, general, and regional preferences

- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers



Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

																	

										

											
Cookies Used

																																		
																					

										

											wp-settings-*
										

									

																							

						

											

							

								
Personalised Advertising

							

							

								
These technologies are used for things like:



- personalised ads

- to limit how many times you see an ad

- to understand usage via Google Analytics

- to understand how you got to our web properties

- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads



We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

																	

										

											
Cookies Used

																																		
																					

										

											_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp