Fact Mix: S-candalo

Sibling DJ duo S-candalo pay homage to the whirlwind vitality of queer and Latin house.

Tania and Dominik Humeres Correa have been making waves in their base of Berlin for years, bringing heartfelt sensitivity and queer sensuality to lovesick house, swollen-hearted techno and dewey-eyed trance as THC and DHC respectively. Though separately they’ve quickly become fixtures of the scene, with Tania playing a quietly legendary residency at Radiant Love and Dominik making a series of feted solo appearances on Berlin’s number one bathroom-based cultural export, HÖR, it’s together, as S-candalo, that the siblings are at their freest and most transcendant.

Over the last year the duo have honed in on an irresistible strain of steamy euphoria, a sound that is as influenced by their Latin roots in Bogotá as it is by the LGBTQIA+ and FLINTA club cultures they inhabit. This is perhaps best exemplified by their new party La noche, which they run alongside Radiant Records’ Byron Yeates, the first edition of which features kindred spirits Angel D’lite, eoin dj, Cáit and ferrari rot.

”This is the first S-candalo mix in a year,” Tania and Dominik say of their Fact mix. “After taking our sound on the road we prepared a mix that represents us in our truest form. With our music, we want to reflect on our culture and heritage whilst celebrating Latin and queer influences on house music. Intent is everything and we hope to make music that empowers us as well as our listeners.”

“In the first half of the mix you can hear the smoother side of S-candalo and in the second half the club sound you can expect from us.” Moving through a selection of club tracks both pumping and playful, this is S-candalo at their most elegant and urgent, a testament to the whirlwind vitality of queer and Latin house and a blueprint for the kinds of parties we want to see more of in the world.

You can find THC on Instagram and DHC on Instagram. You can find S-candalo on SoundCloud. Catch both DJs on the Venus Vessels show on Radio 80000. You can also catch THC curating HOT BOX, a new residency on HÖR.

Tracklist:

Jazzmun – ‘You Can’t Handle It’ (Rene & Jon’s Peanut Mix)

Frank ‘O – ‘Outside’ (Frank ‘O Moiraghi Guitar Mix)

Albita – ‘Valga El Brillo De Tus Ojos’ (The Dungeon Dub)

R Angels – ‘I Need To Know’ (The Happy House – Club Instrumental)

Jíbaros – ‘Colorá’ (Dub)

Hoxton Whores – ‘Smoothe’

Fuego! – ‘America Latina’ (Al-Faris & Andrew Wooden Mix 1)

Tell Us – ‘Get Em Up’ (X-Tended)

Pulse – ‘Music Takes You’ (Club Dub)

Junior O & Prince Quick Mix – ‘Miss Thing’ (It’s Over Mix)

Kynt – ‘Makes Me Hot’ (Joey Alvarado & Midnight Society’s Late Dub)

Superchumbo – ‘This Beat Is’ (Victor Calderone Tribal Mix)

Larissa Vitorino – ‘I Had Enough’ (E-Thunder Tribal Dub)

Soluna – ‘Bring It To Me’ (Pablo Flores Club Mix)

