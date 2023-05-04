Fact Premiere: Cora Novoa & Bryte – Gogo Gaga

Cora Novoa and Bryte come together for an explosive fusion of their energetic styles.

Spanish producer and DJ Cora Novoa joins forces with Ghanaian MC Bryte, a propulsive fusion of their energetic styles. Layering restless kicks and blizzards of noise against Bryte’s nimble delivery and irrepressible vibe, Cora Novoa matches the rapper’s vocal levity with bludgeoning weight and atmospheric dept, revealing yet another side to the multi-faceted MC.

The video, directed by Benova Studio, sees the duo bopping around some of Barcelona’s rave institutions, including Razzmatazz, the club wear brand SSSTUFFF headquarters and THEROOM concept store. Capturing a snapshot of Barcelona’s nightlife scene, ‘Gogo Gaga’ is a homage to these shared spaces.

As part of the track’s release, Cora Novoa is launching a competition calling on producers to remix ‘Gogo Gaga’. Those interested in taking part mint a free NFT from Web3 community GUZZU, which will serve as the platform for release of the winning entry, selected by Cora Novoa herself.

‘Gogo Gaga’ is out now, on Seeking The Velvet. You can find Cora Novoa on Instagram and at her website. You can follow Bryte on Instagram.

Watch next: MC Yallah x Debmaster – No One Seems To Bother [Feat. Lord Spikeheart]