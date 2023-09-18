Fact Mix: Tadleeh

Tadleeh flexes her enduring love for breaks and bass.

The Indian-born, Italy-based musician, producer and DJ Hazina Francia has been moving within some of the most influential circles of the European electronic avant-garde for over a decade. Initially putting out a run of essential releases as Petit Singe for Milanese iconoclasts Haunter Records, which saw her teasing out a dialogue between her Indian heritage and her love of the deepest, darkest techno and UK club music, Francia released her first track as Tadleeh on the modern classic 2019 Haunter compilation, forever. Since then she has released on Why Be’s Yegorka and Nkisi’s INITIATION, been remixed by Crystallmess and Slikback and contributed to YOUTH’s beloved SPORTS compilation series, debuting new material at YOUTH’s August showcase at London cultural institution Cafe OTO that has us very excited indeed.

The through line for Francia’s various projects is her love of the universal sound of breaks and bass, a sonic language she probes, contorts and inverts in her highly emotive approach to arrestingly visceral sound design. With her Fact mix, she presents wide-ranging selection of artists who speak the same language, capturing underground club energy while highlighting kindred spirit experimenters, including Katatonic Silentio, Significant Other and Kaval, UK club mainstays Interplanetary Criminal, Anz and Objekt, as well as emerging talents DiSKOP, nickname and syz. It’s a mix for the heads played from the heart, tunes from the basement, for the basement.

You can find Tadleeh on Instagram and Bandcamp.

Tracklist:

Katatonic Silentio – ‘To’

Significant Other – ‘Delos’

DiSKOP – ‘Cutter’

Fillimonov – ‘Hi Herbie’

Blood Trust – ‘Give Them Rope’

Interplanetary Criminal – ‘Gangster Time’ [Feat. Killa P]

nickname – ‘T for Tremendous’

Tristan Arp – ‘Panspecies Rights’

Syz – ‘Earworm BP022’

Ja Loopman – ‘Everybody Dead’

Hassan Abou Alam – ‘Fasla’

Kaval – ‘Moving Lianas’

Bakongo – ‘Tribal Warrior’

Anz – ‘Stepper’

Rapoon – ‘Tremors’

Objekt – ‘Porcupine’

