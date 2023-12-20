Yagamoto x United Visual Artists

A physical interpretation of the Chromatic installation’s exploration of the harmony of form, colour and sound.

For this special performance, movement director and 180 Studios resident Yagamoto immersed himself inside Chromatic, one of the many striking works inside United Visual Artists’ Synchronicity exhibition. Chromatic is inspired by chromeosthesis, a type of synesthesia where sound evokes impressions of colour, shape and movement – a concept reflected in Yagamoto’s organic response to the installation.

Chromatic was created by UVA in collaboration with composer Daniel J Thibault, who was able to play the installation like an instrument thanks to the software that drives it. This idea of man and machine working together is also mirrored in Yagamoto’s interpretation of the work, in which he appears to play in time with the generative music.

For more insight into Chromatic, watch our interview with Thibault and UVA’s Jon Skerritt. Synchronicity is open until 30 December, 2023 at London’s 180 Studios and features several new works including Polyphony and Ensemble as well as site-specific versions of works from the collective created over the past 20 years.

Credits

Performer: Yagamoto

Videographer: Kamil Dymek & Pawel Ptak

Editor: Kamil Dymek

Producer: Feiyang Xue

In collaboration with New School Represents

UVA: Synchronicity

180 Studios

180 The Strand, London, WC2R 1EA

12 October – 30 December 2023

10am – 7pm, Wednesday – Sunday (closed Mondays and Tuesdays)

For ticket sales visit: https://www.180studios.com

Watch next: United Visual Artists: Present Shock