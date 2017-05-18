Chris Cornell’s cause of death has been determined as suicide

He was reported dead at age 52.

Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell was found dead late Wednesday, May 17 night, according to reports made earlier today. His cause of death has now been reported by the Associated Press as suicide. It was confirmed by a medical examiner in Detroit earlier today, as pointed out by an NBC Nightly News senior editor and writer.

FACT’s April Clare Welsh writes of Cornell’s career:

“Soundgarden was formed in 1984 by Cornell, bassist Hiro Yamamoto and guitarist Kim Thayil. They released six albums during their career, including 1994’s breakthrough fourth album Superunknown, and are one of the undisputed titans of the grunge movement.

“Cornell formed supergroup Audioslave in 2001 with lead guitarist Tom Morello, bassist Tim Commerford and drummer Brad Wilk. They made history in 2005 when they played a free concert in Cuba for over 70,000 people, the second American rock band that had been allowed to perform in the country at the time. The band released three albums, before splitting up in 2007.”

