Chilean producer Massiande to release Freedom EP on Phonica White

By , May 26 2017

Four tracks of deep, spacey house.

Phonica White is to release Chilean producer Massiande’s third EP, Freedom, on June 2.

Since 2009, the London record store’s in-house label has provided a home for artists including Midland and Peggy Gou, and their latest finds Massiande exploring the quintessential house theme of freedom via deep, spacey house that nods towards Kerri Chandler and Frankie Knuckles.

Massiande, who was born in Santiago and has Dutch heritage, has previously released two EPs – 2013’s Heart Rushed Love on Housewax and 2015’s Stand on MOS Recordings.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Freedom’
02. ‘Be With Me’
03. ‘Straight’
04. ‘Ode To A Tortured Soul’

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Peggy Gou gives a Korean counting lesson on 12″ for Phonica White – stream ‘Six O Six’

Mar 8 2016

Peggy Gou gives a Korean counting lesson on 12" for Phonica White
Stream STL’s gritty ‘Earworm’ for Phonica White

Jan 26 2016

Stream STL's gritty 'Earworm' on Phonica White

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+