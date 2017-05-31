T.I. and Kevin Hart join music studio-themed comedy series at Showtime

Both will executive produce and are expected to make guest appearances on the show.

T.I. and Kevin Hart are teaming up to produce The Studio, a workplace comedy series set in a recording studio currently in development by Showtime, Deadline reports.

The series is written by Aeysha Carr and will chronicle various characters working in a recording studio both day and night. T.I. and Hart will not regularly act in the show, but are expected to make guest appearances.

Little in known about the project beyond the early development details, although Carr has an impressive track record with credits including Brooklyn Nine Nine and Everybody Hates Chris.

T.I. and Hart have worked together many times in the past on films including Get Hard and Ride Along 2. The rapper also appeared in a promo video for Hart’s rap alter-ego ChocolateDroppa. Hear them collaborate below.